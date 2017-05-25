Electrosonic Adds Jack Wilders as Business Development Consultant, Digital Communications

Electrosonic has appointed Jack Wilders as business development consultant for digital communications.

Based in the EMEA head office, Wilders will be responsible for building on Electrosonic’s growth in the digital communications market. He will use his vast experience of digital signage and communications to provide strategic direction for customers who wish to enhance and deliver their internal communications messages through new and existing technologies.

“We’re extremely delighted to welcome Jack to Electrosonic,” said Oliver Walter, head of business development and bid management. “With over 15 years’ experience in digital communications and content management, Jack will certainly be an asset to us as well as our new and existing clients.”

Wilders brings extensive industry knowledge and experience of IPTV, digital signage, video wall controllers, third-party integrations, and many years of working with content management/creation specialists.

“I came to work for Electrosonic looking for a new challenge,” Wilders said. “I’ve known about their reputation for providing excellent end-to-end service. As I have a passion for client relationships and audiovisual communications, I have no doubt that Electrosonic will be a great fit for me. I look forward to getting to know our existing customers and developing new relationships whilst providing bespoke solutions that will improve client communications and collaboration.”