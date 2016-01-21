Electronic Systems Professional Alliance Names First Executive Director

The Electronic Systems Professional Alliance has named Jeff Gardner as its first executive director. He takes this position after nine years on staff at Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association, directing both technical training and industry certification.

“Due to the huge demand for technicians in the electronic systems industry, ESPA has been expanding fast, in the number of certifications as well as academic partners. The time is right for the program to have full-time professional leadership to ensure that the growth continues,” said ESPA Board of Directors Chairman Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director.

Gardner’s responsibilities include managing the certification process and supporting resources, bringing on schools as Authorized Training Partners, raising awareness of the EST career path among students, and gaining additional support among other industry stakeholders.