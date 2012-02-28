ABS, Experience Church Present AVL Expo

SeaTac, WA--Professional video and audio systems integration firm ABS (Advanced Broadcast Solutions), in collaboration with Experience Church.tv, will present the Audio, Visual, Lighting Conference and Expo (AVL Expo) on Friday, March 9, 2012, at Experience Church in Puyallup, WA.

The one-day conference, specifically designed for the worship community, will feature educational sessions, panel discussions, and an exhibit hall with a select group of vendors that meet the needs of AV practitioners and church pastors.

"At AVL Expo, we speak the language and propose solutions that small to medium-sized churches relate to," said Dennis Cummins, pastor at Experience Church.tv. "The Northwest seems to be isolated from a lot of the amazing trade and tech shows in Orlando, Houston, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. I know of many pastors that have limited budgets who cannot afford to fly volunteers across the country to gain this information, which is so desperately needed."

Conference sessions will address a number of important topics, including cameras, image magnification (I-MAG), lighting and staging, streaming, and live and broadcast audio mixing. Mobile video will be a particular area of focus during AVL Expo.

"In order to make a mobile app appealing to the end user, creating compelling content is going to be a necessity. This requires the right tools and training in applying audio, video, and lighting tools," Cummins said. "While many of the AVL sessions will be reinforcement and added layers from previous sessions, the information gained will be applied to mobile video applications."

"Experience Church.tv is an excellent example of a ministry that has embraced audio and video technology with great success," said Mark Siegel, president of ABS. "This is our fourth AVL Expo together, and we hope the show will continue to inspire smaller congregations to maximize their use of AV technology cost effectively."