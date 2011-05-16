ELAN g! System Adds Entry Level Models

Carlsbad, CA--ELAN Home Systems has introduced two new system controllers to its family of on-wall, can-mount, and rack-mount controller series, the ELAN HC4 and HC8 System Controllers.
- The new ELAN HC4 and HC8 System Controllers.
- The HC4 is a 4 port compact controller with onboard streaming audio capability, video out for an On-Screen-Display, IR, relays, and sense inputs. The HC8 is a full-featured controller with 8 serial ports, 2 streams of digital audio and includes IR, relays and sense inputs. The HC8 includes a 500 GB hard drive to store security video, music, and photos.
- “These two controllers round out the family of g! controllers, integrating the best in control systems and entertainment," Joe Lautner, ELAN manager of business development and product management. "The HC4 and HC8 are the wall and structured wire can-mounted solutions for a dealer’s g! installations. The new controllers are built for easy installation in the ELAN Structured Wire cans. The HC8 and HC4 are ideal for non-rack mount applications in the home, vacation property or business. The HC4 is also a great base station for the new HR2 remote to create the most powerful remote solution available.”
- Supporting all g! applications and interfaces, and incorporating the company’s latest Version 5.2 g! software, the new ELAN HC4 and HC8 controllers are designed for both residential and commercial installation environments, where control and security are high priorities, as well as for second homes where security is of paramount concern to homeowners.
- The ELAN HC System Controllers are now available in 4, 6, 8, and 12 port models.