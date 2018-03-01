Eiki Promotes Steve Rubery to General Manager

Eiki International has promoted Steve Rubery, CTS, to the position of general manager. With more than 14 years of service to the firm, Rubery brings a wealth of experience to his new position with the company. He will be based at the company’s Rancho Santa Margarita facilities.

In his new role, Rubery will spearhead all sales and marketing initiatives for the North American markets. Additionally, he will oversee the activities of both the U.S. and Canadian offices, including operations, support services, IT management, and the myriad other factors that affect the company’s day-to-day operation.

Rubery has a rich set of experiences with Eiki in which to draw from in his new position. He started in 2004 as the company’s operations manager. In 2008, he was promoted to the position of new business development manager, where he assumed an integral role in the company’s sales functions. In 2015, his sales and marketing accomplishments were further recognized when he was promoted to national sales manager, where he was responsible for both the in-house sales operations as well as managing the various regional sales representatives that work with the company. Recognizing the many ways he helped expand the company’s sales revenue, he was then promoted to director of sales in June of 2017. Steve is also CTS certified by Avixa and recently became an authorized trainer for the HDBaseT Alliance.

“Eiki enjoys a stellar reputation for developing a wide range of projectors that incorporate state-of-the-art technology,” Rubery said. “I have learned much during my time with this organization. I am very thankful for the opportunities Eiki has presented me over the years and I look forward to helping the company take its business to the next level.”