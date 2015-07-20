Eiki Now Shipping 8,000 ANSI Lumen EIP-UHS100 DLP Projector

The new EIP-UHS100 single-chip DLP projector from Eiki International, Inc. has an 8,000 ANSI Lumen brightness and a 2400:1 contrast ratio, according to the company.

The EIP-UHS100 features a native WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution that is compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA and supports analog and digital video inputs, including 3G HD-SDI and HDMI, in all color standards up to 1080p.



Built-in Edge Blending allows users to combine multiple projected images into a single seamless image, while and Image Warping facilitates digital image manipulation for either corrective or creative purposes. Additionally, the projector incorporates a lens memory feature with as many as ten saved settings. This makes the EIP-UHS100 ideal for venues where, for example, there are movable walls—enabling the focal settings to be memorized in advance for each projected distance.



The new Eiki EIP-UHS100 also includes horizontal/vertical lens shift and corner keystone correction, allowing for versatile placement. Optional lenses for the EIP-UHS100 cover a range of 0.76 (with lens shift) to 8.25:1 throw ratios.



“The EIP-UHS100 is a feature-rich projector that adapts well to the ever-growing demands of the pro A/V community," said Steve Rubery, Eiki's national sales manager. "With built-in connectivity and installation options, it can adapt to a wide variety of venues. Of particular note is a .76-.93 t/w optional lens with shift capabilities that enable the projector to be used where space is at a premium!”



The Eiki EIP-UHS100 is available now at an MSRP of $16,995.