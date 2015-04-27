EduComm Expo Set to Educate

- EduComm Expo, the educational conference and tradeshow exclusively focused on the needs of those responsible for implementation, oversight, and management of internal digital campus communication technology initiatives in Higher Education will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, on September 30 to October 1, 2015.
- The two-day educational conference and show floor exhibits will focus on the future of campus communications and education technology, including the way in which technology enables communicating with students, faculty, administrators, staff, alumni, visitors and fans. Featured will be digital display solutions ranging from kiosks to video walls, communication software, remote and on-campus collaborative learning technologies, as well as mobile, desktop and audio applications that serve colleges and universities.
- The conference will offer seminars and workshops both days that will educate attendees on best practices and the best ways to deploy, utilize and manage these technologies so that those responsible for creating, implementing and maintaining fluid and effective technology solutions will now have one place they can go to acquire these skill sets, examine all the latest technologies first hand, and learn to extract additional value from these investments.
- “Since all of the conferences I have attended lately are targeted to the consumer/commercial spaces,” Notre Dame Manager of Communications Services Ed Dickison said, “I am really looking forward to the Higher Education targeting where I can discuss issues and solutions with individual from other universities similar to Notre Dame.”
- Guiding the development of the educational programs for this conference are Higher Education professionals on ECE’s founding Advisory Board from institutions such as: Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Pepperdine University School of Law, Towson University, University of California Merced, University of New Mexico, University of Notre Dame, University of Oklahoma, HSC, Virginia Tech, West Kentucky University, and West Virginia University.