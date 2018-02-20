Institution: Stanford University

Post date: 02/20/2018

Location: Stanford, CA

Job Summary:



The Stanford School of Medicine Anesthesia Informatics and Media Lab (AIM) includes projects that span education, clinical informatics, and mobile computing in medicine. Our goal at the AIM Lab is to focus on innovative user-centered solutions to healthcare IT. Our work has been honored by funding and awards from the Agency for Healthcare Research Quality, IARS, the Society for Technology in Anesthesia, and Medicine 2.0, among others. We are seeking an Education/Instructional Designer to join our team on a full-time basis.

The programs of the AIM Lab are both internal and external. Internally, we work on department related projects to enhance our anesthesia residents' education. These projects include an online library of past recorded lectures, a website featuring key anesthesia related content, an in-person monthly course for resident interns and ongoing support for our residents. Externally, a key project of the AIM Lab is the Learnly umbrella of products which includes a one-year curriculum designed to provide CA-1 residents with competency in the anesthesia basic sciences and a one-year program during internship that is designed to help incoming residents feel more prepared to begin anesthesia residency training. Learnly is used in over 40 residency programs across the country and around the world. Another program of the AIM Lab is the Stanford Science, Technology and Medicine Summer Program. Our two-week program aims to help high school and undergraduate students pursue careers in health care and become compassionate caregivers. They explore a range of topics including 3D printing and simulation.

You'll be joining a diverse team with a broad range of skills. We believe in daily stand up meetings, snacks (and lots of them), and learning from each other (including weekly masterclasses from your peers). No two days are the same in the lab as you'll be working on a wide range of projects with opportunities to use your experience and skills to contribute to the development of AIM Lab projects and education Anesthesia residents.

Read Full Job Listing