It is more difficult and expensive to fix a mistake in the design and/or installation of the audiovisual system if it is detected later in the project cycle. Making corrections and improvements during the design stage is always preferable to catching them at the end of the project.

This idea is the foundation of Quality Assurance instead of Quality Control. Quality Assurance includes checks and measures at points in the project process to ensure that the system is aligned with the client’s needs. Quality Control only tests the system at the end of the project.

The cost of change is at a minimum and the opportunity for influence is at a maximum. A proper and complete design review will often be the difference between successful and disastrous projects.

The CQD program, administered by Kramer, does not train on how to design a system. It addresses the skills that are required to adequately review a design, ensure that it will perform as stated in the specification, and prepare the student to apply auditing skills to accomplish this. These skills are required to be a successful audiovisual designer or engineer. The AQAV Certified Quality Designer Workshop is headed to New Jersey March 11-13, 2014.

Course Outline:

Quality Principles and definitions

Fundamentals of auditing AV; working within a QMS (Quality Management System)

Contract Review

Client performance checklist; AV metrics

AV Calculations

Design Review/Engineering Review

Display

Audio

Power, control, heat load

Networking

“General issues”

The Design Review Report

Practicum

Examination and Registration

Course Details: