EDA PRO AV Added to Primeview USA Sales Team

Primeview USA has added manufacturer representative firm EDA PRO AV to their sales force team.



The EDA PRO AV team, new sales force team of Primeview USA

EDA PRO AV is led by Mark Adams, a technology manager with over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing. Mark managed the eastern region for Hitachi America from 1985 to 1997. He founded EDA PRO AV in 1997; a Southeast based company that represents manufacturers in the video and audio visual industries.

EDA works with dealers, integrators and consultants to provide solutions for the education, corporate, government, transportation, medical, broadcast, house of worship and industrial industries. EDA assists principals by providing sales and marketing support such as dealer training, technical training, and end user demonstrations. Each member of the sales staff at EDA have on average 10 to 20 years of AV experience.

“Our team is thrilled about our new partnership with Primeview. EDA deeply understands what it means to provide world-class dealer support, and with Primeview’s offering we can do just that,” said Mark Adams, founder of EDA PRO AV. “With its’ military grass roots and laundry list of high profile users globally, we are excited to take the company’s sales and marketing efforts to the next level.”

EDA will represent Primeview USA from the South Central region to South East in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

“We’re confident that we made a great choice selecting EDA to manage the strategically important Southern region, we expect and believe firmly that the experienced team at EDA will live up to its reputation of word-class dealer support with Primeview’s premium display solutions,” said Chanan S. Averbuch, SVP of The Americas at Primeview USA.