USAV Group Partners with NEC

- USAV Group has finalized a relationship with NEC Display Solutions (NEC) making it the newest USAV Group Preferred Manufacturer Partner (PMP). USAV Group now has buying programs established with 19 of the top AV suppliers in the industry.
- NEC designs, produces, and delivers visual display technology for a wide variety of markets. Specializing in desktop LCDs, large-screen LCD displays, and a diverse line of projectors, NEC offers high-quality display solutions that can easily be customized to the specific needs of a customer.
- “Just like our Integrators, NEC is dedicated to providing solutions that increase productivity and address AV needs in a dynamic way. Having this shared vision makes NEC a perfect addition to our PMP lineup,” said USAV Group Founder and CFO Chris Whitley. “We have anxiously awaited this relationship, and we’re pleased announce that NEC will be the newest USAV Group PMP.”
- USAV Group has preferred relationships with suppliers across the spectrum of AV product categories. The addition of NEC will strengthen the display and projector category, providing USAV Group Integrators with additional resources so they are fully equipped to provide comprehensive solutions for their clients’ AV needs.
- “We have a lot of respect for USAV Group Integrators and look forward to our relationship,” said NEC Vice President of Marketing Ashley Flaska. “It will be exciting to work with the company to integrate NEC products with other advanced AV tools to create customized solutions for their member’s clients.”