Revolabs Introduces Hybrid HD Microphones and XLR Adapter

Revolabs has released its Hybrid HD microphones and XLR adapter. Designed for conferencing installations requiring a powered audio solution, the Revolabs Hybrid HD products bring the advantages of wired and wireless solutions to the conference table.
- Constantly powered and located around the conference table, the wired Hybrid microphones and XLR adapters take the guesswork out of microphone placement, the company says, resulting in optimized audio pick up during meetings. For meetings where wireless operation is required, the microphones can be removed from the power source and placed where required around the table.
- "Responding to feedback from our key integration partners and customers, we are pleased to announce the Hybrid HD microphones and XLR adapter for applications requiring little or no user intervention," said Marc Cremer, COO at Revolabs. "The Revolabs Hybrid HD products combine the best of both wired and wireless microphones into one versatile solution."
- Offering plug-and-play functionality, the Revolabs Hybrid HD microphones and XLR adapter simplifies the administration and installation of audio systems in any room. Power is available at conference room tables and the wireless audio connection ensures that installers do not have to run new microphone cable. Powered yet functioning wirelessly, the Hybrid HD products also provide ease of use for unfamiliar users. The Hybrid HD alleviates the need for setup prior to the beginning of a meeting or the need to return microphones to a charger tray after the meeting has concluded.
- Designed for Revolabs HD wireless audio systems, the Hybrid HD microphones and XLR adapter utilize "Designed for Speech" HD audio technology, providing clear audio so users can hear every word. Integrated RF Armor technology makes audio impervious to GSM noise from cell phones, avoiding unwanted audio interference. To keep meetings private, the microphones feature secure 128-bit encryption technology.
- The Revolabs Hybrid HD microphones are available in omnidirectional and directional tabletop versions, and come with a power supply. The Hybrid HD XLR adapter provides audio coverage for any dynamic gooseneck microphone (sold separately) with an XLR connection. This allows for the installation of gooseneck microphones in any room without having to run audio wires. To reduce the number of power outlets required for the Hybrid HD solutions, Revolabs offers users the ability to power four microphones with one power supply with its Hybrid 4 Multi Microphone Power Adapter Kit, sold separately.
- The Revolabs HD products are now available for order in North America, Europe, and India, and are sold through major distributors, dealers, and resellers.