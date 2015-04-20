EAW Announces New Redline Loudspeakers

- Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has announced the debut of Redline, a family of powered loudspeakers designed specifically for rental & staging and installation customers. The Redline family consists of two powered, two-way loudspeakers—the RL12 12-inch and RL15 15-inch—along with the RL18S 18-inch powered subwoofer.
- Redline loudspeakers contain highly-customized precision transducers engineered to meet the demands of live sound. RL12 and RL15 offer consistent directivity via Beamwidth-Matched crossovers on 90 x 60 degree user-rotatable horns. Four-aperture ports provide massive bass support with no turbulence while maximizing transducer-cooling air flow.
- The self-powered loudspeakers feature 1,250 watts of fanless Class-D, Power Factor Corrected amplification. EAW Focusing sonic processing delivers the impulse response of a studio monitor with the impact demanded by live sound applications. DynOTM processing optimizes the power transfer from amplifiers to transducers to audience, maximizing headroom and sound quality at a high SPL. Three simple user-defined voicing options allow a variety of uses without need of a computer or external processor.
- The RL18S subwoofer is cardioid-ready via simple rear-panel controls, allowing end-users to achieve high levels of low-frequency control without need for complex processing or calculations.
- “EAW engineers focused on designing a product with a streamlined, robust feature set with no extraneous widgets that can break or get in the way of working professionals,” explained EAW President Jeff Rocha. “They utilized years of touring product experience—the KF, JF, SB and Adaptive Systems product families—to create a product our customers will find incredibly useful and that will be a solid performer, day in and day out.”
- Each Redline enclosure is built from 15 mm hardwood with EAW RoadCoat treatment. The enclosures also incorporate symmetrical monitor angles to form left-right wedge pairs and integral road glove-ready wood handles for portability.