EAW Adds to Sales Team

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has added Paul Lamarre to its growing sales team. Lamarre is tasked with managing sales and support for future and existing customers in the Southern U.S.



Paul Lamarre

“Adding Paul to the team furthers our commitment to interacting directly with our dealers,” said James Newhouse, North American director of sales for EAW. “He joins a team of individuals that are responsible for not only expanding sales and the reach of the EAW brand, but also continuing our efforts to work with each dealer directly to ensure that they receive the support to service their projects.”

Prior to joining EAW, Lamarre was regional sales manager for EDA Pro AV, based in Duluth, GA and served as general manager of Sam Ash Music in the greater Nashville area. Lamarre also served the U.S. Army for nine years prior to beginning his career in professional audio.

“Being a longtime fan of EAW, I couldn’t be happier with this opportunity—the team here is truly amazing,” Lamarre said. “The commitment to be a leader in loudspeaker technology with products like Adaptive and RADIUS made this a very easy decision for me. I get to work hands-on with the best products and best customers in the industry. I’m looking forward to what the future brings.”