Earthworks Joins Crestron Integrated Partner Program

Earthworks has joined the Crestron Integrated Partner Program.

Earthworks installation microphones will now be controllable and can be communicated with the Creston system environments.

The latest addition to the Earthworks installation range of microphones features the LumiComm Touch Ring, which consists of a dual-color LED light ring and a touch sensor output. Using a Crestron processor, integrators can control the microphone’s function and LED color.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Crestron Integrated Partner Program,” said Daniel Blackmer, director of engineering for Earthworks. “The integration of our installation microphones into Crestron-based systems provides system designers and integrators and their clients’ access to Earthworks unparalleled audio quality and pickup patterns, all within their existing Crestron infrastructure.”