coolux to Present 4K Solutions and Version 5.5 at ISE 2013

In addition to presenting the Pandoras Box system's 4K realtime playout and compositing capabilities, coolux will allow ISE visitors a sneak peek at the new Pandoras Box version 5.5 features, which will be released later this year.
- The latest coolux Pandoras Box version 5.3 and Widget Designer 4.0 developments (including the Webserver) will be of particular interest to those involved in large scale digital signage applications and interactive installations.
- Being able to fully synchronize, distribute and manage content up to 4K across an unlimited number of displays or projectors makes Pandoras Box a useful tool for creating advanced installation setups.
- coolux CEO Jan Huewel will give a special presentation about 4K playout solutions and related topics at the first Megapixel Summit during this year’s ISE.
- ISE, coolux GmbH, LANG AG and Screenline will team up during this year's exhibition to present visitors with a display at the main entrance, involving 11 of Barco’s new 40,000 lumen projectors in a softedge application.