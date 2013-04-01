Caltron Launches Ultra Wide Stretch Bar LCD Monitor

Caltron has released the SD-281, 28 Inch Ultra Wide Stretched Bar LCD Monitor. This monitor comes with the necessary cables to get the monitor working and connected, and is designed for docking platforms of rapid transit or airport terminals to display advertisements or general information. Ultra wide stretch displays can also be used in restaurant environments, bars or any type of food location where many visitors will be able to see them. Bar LCD monitors can be vital when trying to provide dynamic content display to visitors. Since the displays are so unique, many visitors are more inclined to come back. Stretch displays can also be integrated into almost any application, just like Caltron’s signature Open Frame Monitors.

With advertising techniques always changing and evolving, content creators and business establishments are always trying to stand out from the rest. Instead of using multiple monitors to simulate a single ultra wide stretch LCD monitor, a more economical option is to get 1 stretched LCD monitor that can do the job of multiple monitors combined, especially for applications with limited space.