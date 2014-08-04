DVIGear Launches Powerful New HDBaseT Extenders

DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has launched its models DVI-7520 and DVI-7525, the first in a powerful new range of HDBaseT Extenders targeted for professional AV system installations and rental & staging applications.

DVIGear

DVIGear’s DVI-7520 and DVI-7525 provide simple and cost-effective solutions to extend uncompressed HDMI or DVI, embedded audio, bidirectional RS-232 and IR, and Ethernet (DVI-7525 only) using a single twisted-pair CAT-X cable.

The DVI-7520 and DVI-7525 are among the first extenders on the market to offer a fully compliant implementation of “Power over HDBaseT” (POH), a key component of the HDBaseT standard. To maintain system stability and compatibility, POH uses standardized 48 VDC power as well as a sophisticated handshake feature that prevents power exchange with incompatible devices. Today there are many HDBaseT products on the market that utilize non-standard implementations of power over the HDBaseT link. This problem has created numerous interoperability challenges for system integrators who are faced with HDBaseT products that do not work with each other or in some cases actually cause equipment failures.

“We felt that a fully compliant implementation of POH was the only solution to the growing problems caused by non-standard power in many HDBaseT products today,” stated Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. “The architects of the HDBaseT standard wisely included this feature from the beginning and yet very few companies have included this crucial functionality in their product designs. We think this will change in the future.”