coolux for Ehrlich Brothers Magic Show

Friday the 13th does not seem like the kind of date that anyone would look forward to. For the Ehrlich Brothers, however, Friday, the 13th of July has become the date marking their greatest success as stage magicians so far.

Almost ten thousand people gathered at the TUI Arena in Hannover, Germany, on that day to watch the two master illusionists kick off their tour.

During the two and a half hour long show, the audience was presented with a varied collection of performances. Boiling water was turned into ice, railroad tracks were bent with bare hands and even talking camels were part of the magic evening.

coolux Pandoras Box products played a vital role during the execution of many of the Ehrlich Brothers’ tricks.

The coolux Widget Designer software made it possible to set up and control a number of effects via a touch screen interface.

The complete video-LED equipment in use was controlled via Pandoras Box software. A GrandMA2 that was connected via a network was set up for changing color and opacity, depending on the lighting designer Manfred “Ollie” Olma’s requirements.

The coolux Widget Designer, in combination with other Pandoras Box software systems, controlled a total of 41 DMX universes. Other than being part of certain trick and kinetic setups, the Pandoras Box software was also used for different aspects of lighting control and was thus able to support the GrandMA.

A coolux Sensor Link was used for the reception and sending of kinetic movement data.

All in all, a total of eight computers with individually programmed Widget Designer projects were involved: