NewTek Adds Audio Mixer iPad App for TriCaster

- NewTek is now offering the TriCaster Audio Mixer, a free download from the iTunes app store.
- Users of the application can enjoy fingertip control over audio levels in live video production with the NewTek TriCaster Audio Mixer.
- “Using your iPad as the audio mixer control surface for TriCaster dramatically expands the flexibility of our systems,” said Andrew Cross, NewTek CTO. “By combining the mixer with the ease and mobility of the iPad, you can share the workload of a multi-camera production.”
- Connected to NewTek TriCaster via WiFi, the NewTek TriCaster Audio Mixer app provides remote control over multiple channels of audio, displays VU meters in real time, and synchronizes with live desktop audio mixer settings automatically. Presets are also included for instant adjustments.
- The NewTek TriCaster Audio Mixer is compatible with TriCaster XD systems and the controls available conform to the features of the TriCaster model in use. Supported models include: TriCaster 8000, TriCaster 855, TriCaster 455, and TriCaster 40, as well as TriCaster 850 series, TriCaster 450 series, and TriCaster 300 models.