DSE to Feature 40 New Industry Vertical Discussion Groups

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present a total of 40 all new targeted Industry Vertical Discussion Groups (IVDG) at DSE 2013, February 27 and 28.

Digital Signage Expo’s (DSE’s) IVDG presentations not only offer an intimate and informal forum in which a peer presenter or industry professional shares new and relevant information about digital signage within the industry category, but also because a free-wheeling discussion ensues that allows attendees to exchange information and ideas specific to the industry in which they work, including:

* Advertising & Marketing

* Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

* Banking & Finance

* Corporate Communications

* Digital Out-of-Home Networks

* Educational Facilities

* Government & the Public Sector

* Healthcare

* Hotels & Casinos

* Manufacturing Facilities

* Museums & Historical Sites

* Public Spaces (Indoor & Outdoor Venues)

* Restaurants & Drinking Places

* Retail

* Stadiums & Arenas

* Transportation

* Systems Integration & Installation

For more information on specific IVDG presentations scheduled between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday 2/27 and 2/28, see: digitalsignageexpo.net/industry-discussion-groups.

“Last year all seats for the IVDG Program sold out quickly because attendees appreciate and enjoy the opportunity for the kind of thoughtful discussion that takes place between peers with similar interests," said Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE. "They also enjoy the benefit of speaking directly with an industry professional who can provide expertise on a particular topic.”