Da-Lite Revamps Dual Vision Screen Surface

Da-Lite Screen Company has increased the contrast on its Dual Vision projection screen material.
- The Dual Vision screen surface now features increased contrast and a viewing half angle of 65 degrees.
- The recently reformulated Dual Vision, with a viewing half angle of 65 degrees, replaces the previous 50 degree half angle fabric, providing a dramatic improvement in the viewing cone and increasing the image uniformity.
- Dual Vision offers a light grey tint for enhanced contrast and a 0.9 gain, which makes this screen surface an excellent choice for wide aspect ratio and multiple projector applications.
- “Although Dual Vision has been a standard surface for many years,” said Wendy Long, Da-Lite’s vice president of marketing, “we are continually improving our proprietary projection screen fabrics through better chemistry and listening to the market.”
- Dual Vision is a flexible projection fabric capable of both front and rear projection. With a wide viewing cone and light grey tint, each seat in the audience will observe a uniform, sharp image with no color shift. Dual Vision offers a 0.9 gain, a viewing half angle of 65 degrees and is available in seamless sizes up to 16-feet in height.