Haivision Delivers HD Signage to Hotel

Haivision Network Video announced that the newly opened Galaxy Macau has installed Makito HD H.264 encoders to simplify its signage deployment.

With 4,000 set-top-box endpoints, 800 of which drive public-area displays, Galaxy chose to establish its digital signage head-end and distribute dynamic graphics content over its IPTV infrastructure. This approach takes advantage of a single media distribution architecture and low-cost set-top box endpoints rather than expensive digital signage players.

The high-definition (HD) signage content originates from more than 20 signage players that are rack-mounted within the vast network-operations center beneath the complex. The players are connected directly via a digital visual interface (DVI) to the Makito HD H.264 encoders, which in turn send the HD content over IP to low-cost HD set-top boxes that are affixed to flat panels and large-format LED displays throughout the casino complex.

"When distributing a few channels of signage to many displays within one facility, the economies of using IP video are dramatic," said Peter Maag, Haivision's executive vice president. "Set-top boxes are available for one tenth the price of signage players, and with the Makito encoder there is no loss of visual quality. In addition, the signage channels can easily be made available to all displays, both in the public areas, and in the rooms and suites."

Haivision's Makito HD H.264 encoder supports up to 1080p60 resolution. Available with DVI, HD-SDI, WXGA, and component inputs, the Makito supports advanced features such as the ability to encode a single HD source to multiple bit rates (HiLo-Streaming) in order to deliver the best quality video to users regardless of their location.