DSE 2018 to Present “Amplifying the Fan Experience in Live Sports and Event Venues”

Digital Signage Expo announced that its Digital Signage Integrators Seminar Program at DSE 2018, designed specifically for Pro AV/IT System Integrators, will feature an hour-long session titled, “Amplifying the Fan Experience in Live Sports and Event Venues.”



On Thursday, March 29 at 11 a.m., the panel, consisting of Marielle Crisanti, Product Manager of Communications Technologies for Matrix Video Communications, Sean Hopkins, Content Director and Editor for Game Changer, and Tim Griffin, Chief Technology Officer for Userful, will discuss how digital signage can help sports venues make the transition into the more engaging sports/event venue, with the use of digital displays.

The panel discussion will also shed light on how vendors could leverage the use of digital displays to create jaw-dropping experiences that will bring in more fans to the venues. New technologies (network-based solutions, projection mapping, artful use of displays and video walls) as well as approaches to content that help sports and live event venues offer a more exciting, engaging, one-of-a-kind event or game day experience will also be discussed.

“Whether a retrofit or new-build, modern digital displays are completely transforming the fan experience and expectations at live event venues,” said Griffin. “At sporting events, concerts and other live performances, the visual spectacle provided by dazzling displays starts from the moment one walks through the venue doors, and continues even after the event is over.”

Registration for the DSE Wednesday, March 29 session, "Amplifying the Fan Experience in Live Sports and Event Venues,” or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online.