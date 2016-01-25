DSE 2016 Session: Guidlines to Avoiding Failure

Digital Signage Expo’s four-part Digital Signage Program at DSE 2016 will include an hour-long session titled, “Doing Digital Signage Right the First Time as an Integrator.” The expo is designed specifically for AV Professionals and Systems Integrators, and anyone considering creating a digital communications network.

Mike White, Strategic Account Manager for Unified AV, and Robert White, Design Engineer for Unified AV, will co-present a session that will establish guidelines for avoiding failure on Wednesday, March 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how to set realistic client expectations and create realistic budgets by asking the right questions upfront. The seminar will provide the tools an integrator needs to assess the viability of projects, their profitability and execute successfully.

DSE Advisory Board members recently had the opportunity to comment on this topic:



“The investment in digital signage mirrors business goals. The process of narrowing down objectives takes into account goals that must be achieved and considers the value of messaging or engaging viewers at the location of the display.”

Lyle Bunn, Principal and Strategy Architect, The BUNN Company

“Using the 7 Key Elements of Digital Signage provides an excellent guideline to ensure that objectives are met and predicable results are achieved.”

Bob Killmeier, Founder & President, Computer Controlled Designs

Registration for “Doing Digital Signage Right the First Time as an Integrator,” or any of the DSE 2016 educational conference seminars is available online at www.dse2016.com.