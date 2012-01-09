Hitachi Introduces BZ-1 Projector

Chula Vista, CA--Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group has introduced the BZ-1 Interactive Projector, designed specifically for corporate environments.

The BZ-1 Interactive Projector has all the functionality of an interactive whiteboard built into it, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

The new BZ-1 is ideal for business applications, offering easy setup even in rooms where space is limited, with an ultra-short-throw lens that enables it to be mounted close to a wall or projection surface. This prevents obstructed images and shadows, with no light shining in the presenter’s eyes. The BZ-1 also comes with a stand to project the image onto a tabletop surface.

The BZ-1 Interactive Projector features a simple menu system that provides easy access to many functions. Business users will find a wealth of graphics tools, templates, colors and resources for creating compelling presentations, and PowerPoint, Word, PDF, JPEG and other formats can be imported directly into the BZ-1, which also offers a variety of video and audio inputs and high-quality optics for clear and sharp images. Users can write, draw, and manipulate and resize projected images by using Hitachi’s pen-sized Interactive Control. Users can also save, print and email projected images right from the interactive menu bar.

The BZ-1 offers 2,500 ANSI lumens brightness, WXGA resolution and a throw distance of 56 cm (1.8 feet) for an 80-inch (16:10) diagonal image. The BZ-1 also has an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for connection to a local area network (LAN), providing the ability to network, control and maintain the projector from a remote location. A built-in speaker and 10-watt amplifier eliminate the need to connect external speakers.

The BZ-1 contains a variety of convenience features. Its Input Source Naming feature, a Hitachi exclusive, lets the user customize the names of input sources if desired. In addition, Hitachi’s exclusive Perfect Fit image adjustment system enables easier installation, by allowing the user to adjust the four corners and sides of the image one by one to achieve optimum picture quality. The projector’s remote offers My Memory, My Screen and My Buttons options for fast access to frequently used functions and sources. The BZ-1 is designed for easy maintenance, with a hybrid air/fan filter that allows less frequent cleaning, and an easy access lamp compartment.

“We recognize that simple, intuitive operation is a key to success in the corporate market,” said John Glad, product manager, Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group. “The BZ-1 is not only easy to use, but it also extremely easy to set up and provides a variety of functions at an affordable price point.”