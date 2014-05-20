Draper to Launch Pro Portal at InfoComm 2014

SPICELAND, IN—Draper will be giving virtual tours of the company’s new online Pro Portal during InfoComm 2014. The Draper Pro Portal provides access for professionals to all of Draper’s online tools for AV professionals—from its Surface Selector Pro to electronic price lists and more.

Draper’s Pro Portal is open to all AV professionals: not only Draper Dealers, but architects, consultants, contractors, designers, installers, retailers, and end users can register.

In addition to price lists and the popular Surface Selector Pro, the Pro Portal also includes a Projector Lift Selector Tool, configuration tools for Draper’s modular StageScreen and FocalPoint screens, our resource library of documents, images, and brochures.