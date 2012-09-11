Community Reveals Second Gen VERIS Series

Community Professional Loudspeakers has revealed the second generation of its VERIS (VERsatile Installation Systems) Series.
- VERIS 2 is an expanded, evolved collection of 11 new VERIS models, from small-format enclosures for distributed systems, fill and delay applications to mid-sized three-way systems designed for superior front-of-house performance. VERIS 2 offers a new range of two-way, three-way, and subwoofer designs created for the most demanding installed sound reinforcement and playback applications.
- VERIS 2 includes some significant enhancements, including newly designed 1-inch exit HF drivers, as well as a newly re-engineered grille design. All models offer improved crossovers, with individually voiced crossovers on 64 and 96 degree models. All smaller VERIS models come standard with a fully rotatable square horn. And Community has added a new subwoofer to the line, the V2-215S dual 15-inch model.
- With three ranges of compact, large two-way, and three-way systems, the VERIS 2 series is ideally suited for everything from concert halls, theaters and auditoria to restaurants, pubs, health clubs, and houses of worship.
- Four compact models include single and dual six-inch and eight-inch enclosures designed for surface mount or distributed systems. The larger VERIS 2 systems include two-way and three-way models with 12-inch or 15-inch woofers. Larger models are designed primarily for sound reinforcement and playback in mid-sized to large spaces, and are available in multiple coverage patterns for short, mid, and long-throw applications.
- Rounding out the new VERIS 2 line are three versatile subwoofer systems, ranging from the compact V2-210S dual 10-inch to the V2-212S dual 12-inch and powerful V2-215S dual 15-inch subwoofer for larger venues.
- All VERIS 2 models are available in black or white finishes, and are equipped with threaded mounting points, making them compatible with the full range of accessory brackets available for the original VERIS series. Also available for VERIS 2 is the new Vertical Yoke Bracket that enables precise vertical aiming of all full-range VERIS 2 loudspeakers.
- "We introduced the original VERIS Series in 2007, and it has been one of our most well-received and successful lines," said Julia Lee, Community's director of sales and marketing. "VERIS 2 continues the VERIS legacy of versatility, performance, and elegant design."