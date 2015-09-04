Draper Announces Regional Sales Manager for Mid-Atlantic Region

Draper, Inc. has appointed AV industry veteran Jody Zarbano its regional sales manager for the mid-Atlantic region.

Jody Zarbano

Zarbano brings 26 years of experience in business development and engineering to Draper. He will be responsible for all of the company’s product lines in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.

“Jody brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our sales team,” according to Draper field sales manager Lee Denhart. “He has a proven track record of strategically penetrating key markets, developing loyal customer relationships, and adding value to a company’s brand. We are extremely pleased that Jody has chosen to join the Draper team.”



For the past nine years Jody worked at Whitlock, where he was responsible for sales of design/build integrated AV systems to government, higher education, and the corporate market in the greater Washington, DC area.



Previous to his tenure at Whitlock, Zarbano was a regional sales manager for nine years at NEC Display Group, where he managed sell-through of NEC display product through the AV integrator channel in the mid-Atlantic territory. Zarbano also worked as a regional sales manager for AmPro Corporation and General Electric Projection Display.



“I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Draper,” said Zarbano. “The quality of the product and people drove me to investigate this opportunity. It’s a good cultural fit for me.”



Zarbano says his first priority is to get visibility with Draper channel partners in the professional AV and solar shade businesses, and to develop relationships with architects and general contractors.



“I am honored to join the Draper sales team,” Zarbano said. “I have always admired Draper's approach to business — delivering high-quality products in a professional manner with integrity.”