Yamaha Networking System Installed at Extron’s 'The Ranch'

The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon, a restaurant and upscale saloon with separate entrances, comprises 20,000 square feet of restaurant, wine cellar, live country music, and dancing.

The Ranch is the longtime dream and vision of Andrew Edwards, president and owner of Extron Electronics. A passion for food, wine, country music and dancing prompted Edwards to create The Ranch. In developing a live music venue like The Ranch, all sound quality and design was handpicked by Edwards.

Ian Ingram, owner of Allstage Pro (Santa Ana), worked closely with Edwards and Extron Electronic’s application engineer consultant, John Fish, in selecting an elaborate EtherSound networking system in the saloon.

The system includes two Yamaha M7CL digital audio consoles, using the M7CL control surface at front of house connected to a Yamaha NAI network interface, AD8HR mic pre amp, and EtherSound cards, all running off a Yamaha DME64 digital mixing engine.

“Andrew wanted us to design and install a system that would be both analog and digital, user friendly, acceptable for most riders, and one that he could be proud of,” said Ingram. “The idea of using the M7CL control surface to NAI and AD8HR gives us the best of both worlds.”

Allstage Pro also designed and integrated a comprehensive lighting system to provide a wide variety of lighting scenes and visual effects for featured concert acts. A total of 83 lighting fixtures, the majority of which are LED based, were installed in conjunction with the elaborate electrical infrastructure.