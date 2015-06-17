DPI Introduces INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED Projector

Digital Projection International (DPI, InfoComm BOOTH 2243) is launching the INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED, touted by the company as the world's brightest LED projector.

With 3,000 lumens and a color gamut capable of displaying the REC 2020 color space, the INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED presents incomparable imagery to discerning applications worldwide. Both the Dual-LED and previously launched 2,000 lumen INSIGHT 4K LED embody the stability of solid-state Lifetime Illumination, ensuring the displays are as reliable and long-lasting as they are captivating.

The INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED will ship in September 2015.