DPI Hosts Certified Training Opportunities

Digital Projection International (DPI) is holding several certified training opportunities for Commercial AV and Home Cinema integrators.

Class topics range from the general, with an overview of two-piece projection systems, to the specific, with an intensive look at Warp and Blend application techniques. Integrators interested in earning CTS and AIA credits while learning advanced skills in projection technology have numerous opportunities throughout February, March and early April.

To register for any of the following training dates, visit www.digitalprojection.com/training.

HOME CINEMA - March 1, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Digital Projection & Screen Innovations (Austin, TX)

Join Digital Projection at the Screen Innovations factory in Austin, TX for residential product training and live product demonstrations.

COMMERCIAL AV - March 1, 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Digital Projection & Screen Innovations (Austin, TX)

COMMERCIAL AV & HOME CINEMA - March 4-5 and 6-7

In-depth Service Training (Atlanta, GA)

Service training is designed for the technician who wants a deeper technical understanding of the board-level operation of the projector as well as the firmware and software. This is an advanced class.

** Note: This service training is broken up into two 2-day training sessions. You can register for either one or for both. If you register for both you will be in training for four days (4th-7th).

• Single Chip Projector Service Training: March 4-5

• Three Chip Projector Service Training: March 6-7

COMMERCIAL AV & HOME CINEMA - March 18-19

Video Calibration (Atlanta, GA)

This course is designed to teach advanced techniques for calibrating projection displays. Topics will include source/signal verification, multi-point color balance, 3D color management, DPI ColorMax Utility, Colorimeter and other measurement tools and more. This course includes a "hands-on" calibration lab, and is an advanced class.