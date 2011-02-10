DSEG Provides Certification At DSE

Vista, CA - The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG), in association with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and the Digital Signage Expo (DSE), will offer a group of digital signage certification programs at the upcoming Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, NV, February 22-25.

DSEG will be conducting the Digital Signage Certified Expert Program (DSCE), the Digital Signage Display Expert Program (DSDE), and the Digital Signage Network Expert Program (DSNE). The certifications are credited by the Digital Signage Federation, the Digital Signage Expo, and each one includes continuing education credits from DSEG and InfoComm.

Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) - February 22

A full immersion into the digital signage industry, revealing the 7 Key Elements of Digital Signage (hardware, software, connectivity, content, operations, design, and business) plus a full tutorial on selling value in digital signage

Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE) - February 22

The DSDE training program concentrates on digital signage display technologies, color space and display optimization through calibration; proving that proper calibration in a given environment goes beyond "simply" adjusting some settings on a display.

Digital Signage Network Expert (DSNE) - February 25

For those wanting to understand how networks operate and are configured, the DSNE is a full immersion covering types of networks, network communications and protocols, network hardware, bandwidth and network speeds plus security along with security policies and procedures.