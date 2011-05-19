Mac Conversion Ulility Available for Roland VR-5

Roland Systems Group (RSG) has released a Mac image converter utility for the VR-5 AV mixer. The software allows users to convert still images, video and audio into and from the format used by the VR-5's internal SD card-based player and recorder.

The Roland VR-5 is a fully integrated audio mixer, video switcher with built-in recorder/player for live production and web streaming.

Current formats supported in the VR-5 Conversion software include .avi, .mpg, .wvm, .mp4, .dv, .mov with resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 pixels. Still image conversion support inlcudes .bmp, .jpg, .png with file sizes up to 6400 x 4800 pixels. Audio formats supported for conversion include .wav, .aiff, .mp3 with sampling rates of 44.1 kHz, and 48 kHz.