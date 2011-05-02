SCN August 2011 Online Index

News | Audix | How To Mic A Choir Video



Whose Band Was This?

In 1989, Karl Winkler (second from left) was the guitarist and songwriter for the Sonoran University Chamber Music Ensemble (aka S.U.C.M.E.) The band started out in a garage as a 3-piece punk band in 1986. Over its 4 year life span, the band evolved into a 5-piece, playing mostly satirical rock and metal originals. S.U.C.M.E. disbanded when Karl went back to school at USC to learn about audio in the fall of 1990. Today, Karl is the director of business development for Lectrosonics.

News | Bosch Knowledgebase

News | Middle Atlantic Looks at Future with Legrand



People | The Way They See It | Xantech Invisible Remote Link



Business | Agree to Agree | Sample Service Contracts | NSCA Essentials of Systems Integration Portal

Business | Cinema | Living Room Theaters Tour



Snapshots | A Firm Handshake | Union Station History

Snapshots | Networked Circuit | Passenger Van Laps the Bristol Motor Speedway

Snapshots | Laboratory Test | Schoolcraft College Biomedical Technology Center Virtual Tour



Technology | Hardcore AV | Lightning Strikes | National Geographic Video

Technology | Conference Mics | AKG White Paper



Viewpoint | Paul Chavez | Just Noticeable Difference Multimedia Installations

Viewpoint | Paul Chavez | Psychophysics in Everyday Life