VBrick Partners with NASA

IP video technology leader VBrick Systems announced that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is using its IP video streaming technology to broadcast video taken aboard the International Space Station to its entire network, and to the global community of space enthusiasts who follow the agency’s pursuits via NASA.gov.

NASA is using VBrick’s equipment as a reliable and highly secure video streaming solution to more efficiently broadcast the tremendous volume of video content generated aboard the space station to NASA employees on the ground, and to space fans the world over. VBrick’s technology allows virtually everyone on Earth to keep track of the fascinating work that NASA is doing every single day in space. Live mission coverage from the International Space Station is available at http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/

NASA initially tapped VBrick Systems in 2004 to upgrade its personal computer card-based video transmission technology to the more stable and scalable VBrick Systems platform. With VBrick video encoders on the ground at the Space Center in Houston, NASA can more easily communicate its many important scientific breakthroughs to a wider audience.