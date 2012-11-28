DBS Audio Installs Meyer UltraSeries at Drexel University

Flux is Drexel University’s multipurpose venue built to enrich the campus music scene and to provide a well-equipped facility for students learning to run a music venue. To ensure these future industry professionals would have hands-on experience with the most advanced equipment, Coatesville, PA-based DBS Audio Systems, Inc. installed a Meyer Sound UltraSeries system.



Flux is situated within the James E. Marks Intercultural Center at the university, and is used to host local and regional performers, panel discussions, and cultural events, as well as music-industry coursework such as live sound reinforcement.

“The whole venue is student-run,” said Ryan Schwabe, studio manager. “There are about 220 tech and business music-industry students. I wanted the best, most durable system—the ‘Rolls-Royce’ of live sound. DBS proposed Meyer Sound, and after even the most minimal research, I found a high regard for Meyer.”

The audio system was designed and installed by DBS Audio, which also handled lighting, staging, video projection, drape, and acoustic tile. DBS Audio President Dave Brotman specified two Meyer Sound UPQ-1P loudspeakers: two UPJunior VariO loudspeakers; two USW-1P subwoofers; and a Galileo loudspeaker management system with a Galileo 408 processor. The system also includes an Avid VENUE SC48 digital console.

“It’s a state-of-the-art package,” Brotman said. “With student-run buildings especially, we want a loudspeaker to sound great but to also have longevity. I’m not one to sell a system where I have to go and replace drivers periodically. I always look for products that are well built. If you buy a really good loudspeaker, it will hold its value.”