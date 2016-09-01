DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek Host The Sound Summit Los Angeles

Days before the opening of the AES Show, Lectrosonics, DPA Microphones, Sound Devices, and K-Tek will host The Sound Summit Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, at The Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, CA. This event is part of The Sound Summit series of informal networking and educational presentations for audio professionals. Together they gather, collaborate, and discuss techniques and tools for capturing high-quality audio. This Sound Summit event returns to Los Angeles, where the first event took place two years ago. Since its inception, Sound Summits have been held in a variety of other cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando and Toronto.

With the cooperation of some of the industry’s most well-respected audio professionals, attendees will benefit from a one-on-one social experience with members of the community, as well as these leading manufacturers who specialize in professional location audio capture. DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek will also showcase popular products commonly used in the field, including DPA’s d:screet Slim and SC4098 Miniature Microphones, as well as DPA’s d:dicate 4017B Shotgun Microphone; Lectrosonics’ IFB-VHF Wireless System , SSM "Super Slight" micro and HMa transmitters, Venue 2 wideband receivers with IQ Filtering and the latest version of Wireless Designer software; Sound Devices’ 688 mixer/recorder with SL-6 powering and wireless system, the 6-Series CL-12 linear fader controller accessory, the 788T recorder, the 633 mixer/recorder, and the rack-mount 970 audio recorder; as well as K-Tek’s Stingray Audio Bags and Harnesses, Graphite Boom Poles and Microphone Shock Mounts and Windscreens.

The Sound Summit Los Angeles will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a social hour and appetizers, followed at 4 p.m. by a series of short informational presentations from each of the manufacturers. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., with a networking sessions beginning at 6 p.m. until the close of the event. Representatives from all four manufacturers will be available throughout the event to discuss best practices for utilizing their equipment during a production.

“It’s great to be back in Los Angeles because it represents the two-year mark from the first Sound Summit ever,” said James Capparelle, marketing manager, DPA Microphones. “We always look forward to these events as it gives us, the manufacturers, a real chance to connect with each local professional sound community on a personal level. It’s the conversations that we have at these events that real help fine tune the future of our product line.”

"We are thrilled that The Sound Summit Series of events have been so well-received by professionals and we have learned a lot from their valuable feedback,” said Karl Winkler, vice president of sales and service at Lectrosonics. “After hosting this event in Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, New York, and Toronto, now we've come full circle and returned to Los Angeles were we began in 2014. We are committed to continuing to share ideas with the professional audio community via this informal series of events and look forward to meeting everyone again at the Sportsmen's Lodge.”

“After a series of successful events, we are excited to return to the west coast once again for Sound Summit LA,” said Jon Tatooles, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Sound Devices, LLC. “As our industry continues to evolve, we look forward to sharing our latest product advancements as well as hearing about some of the recent projects from our customers in the region.”

“In our 20 years, we’ve continually innovated while staying true to our customer and application focused roots,” said K-Tek owner and president Brenda Klemme. “The Sound Summit allows us to have the kind of dialog with industry professionals that is key for our product development. Our game-changing line of Stingray Bags is a great example of these conversations and the Stingray line continues to grow and evolve as a direct result. The Sound Summit is returning home to Los Angeles where it started and we are proud to have joined the Sound Summit family. Our team will be facilitating custom fittings of the game changing Stingray Harness, allowing for first-hand experience how the ExoSpine takes the bag-weight off your shoulders and view the many advantages of our unique Audio Bags, while learning more about our more traditional made-in-USA Boom Poles, Shockmounts, and Fuzzy windscreens.”

The Sportsmen’s Lodge is located at: 12825 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA. To sign up for this free event, please register at http://www.thesoundsummit.org/la/.