DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, and Sound Devices to Host Sound Summit Event in New York

Sound Summit New York will take place just prior to the AES Show on Wednesday, October 28, 2015 from 3-8 p.m. at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. A collaborative presentation from DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, and Sound Devices, LLC, this is the fourth in a series of regional events throughout the U.S.

Sound Summit events serve as an informal industry thought leadership and mixing discussion featuring best practices for the audio community. Sound Summit New York will include a combination of short informative presentations, as well as networking and Q&A opportunities.

Gabriel Antonini, business development manager at DPA Microphones Inc., will discuss polar patterns, frequency response, off-axis linearity, and optimum placement for lavalier and shotgun microphones. Antonini will be using the company’s d:screet miniature microphones and d:dicate 4017B shotgun microphone to emphasize these topics.



“I am looking forward to presenting to the wide range of sound mixers and audio professionals who will be in attendance,” said Antonini. “At DPA, we strive to provide a no-shortcut field acquisition tool that is top quality, in order to minimize the post-production time spent fixing poorly recorded material due to poor microphone choices. We encourage audio professionals to attend the event and learn about our existing proven elements, as well as a new addition to our family of film microphones. With Sound Summit happening right in energetic New York City, I am anticipating a dynamic and engaging event.”



Karl Winkler, vice president of sales/service at Lectrosonics, will use his brand’s L Series units, SSM “super slight” micro transmitter and SR Series receivers with Sound Devices SuperSlot compatibility, to explain gain structure, antenna optimization, and RF frequency coordination.



“We’re extremely excited to continue the successful Sound Summit series with our latest event in New York,” said Winkler. “We are looking forward to sharing ideas with and learning from professionals in the New York community.”



Jon Tatooles, co-founder and chief business development officer at Sound Devices, LLC, will discuss Sound Devices's innovative MixAssist technology, which is now incorporated into its latest 688 mixer/recorder. In addition, Tatooles will explain the workflow benefits and control capabilities of the 688 recorder/mixer combined with the optional SuperSlot-compatible SL-6 powering and wireless system. The newly announced CL-12 Linear Fader Controller, which also couples with the 688 for cart applications, will also be featured at the event, making its second U.S. public appearance.



“We are looking forward to meeting with the New York production community at the next Sound Summit,” said Tatooles. “Sound Summit has proven to be a great avenue to speak directly with our customers in the region. We value the feedback we receive at these events.”



New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts is located at 721 Broadway (9th floor lobby), New York, NY 10003. To sign up for this free event, please register online here.