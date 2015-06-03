dnp Optical Flat Screens at InfoComm

- dnp is launching a range of optical flat screens for use in meeting rooms and smaller classrooms. These new optical flat screen concepts are due for commercial release in June 2015 and will be presented at this year's InfoComm Show in Orlando. With a highly attractive size-cost-quality profile, the new screens represent an important step in the evolution of this category. They meet the users' demands for larger display sizes (100") while remaining affordable for companies, educational institutions and homeowners.
- With its latest offer, dnp is changing this paradigm. Its new optical flat screens are based on optical screen technology, and powered by a laser projector mounted over the screen which shoots down from a steep angle. They give users the same image quality as LED screens, except in a 100-inch model, and at a highly competitive price.