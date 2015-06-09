DisplayTen Rolls New All-in-One Meeting Collaboration Systems

- DisplayTen is rolling out its new cable-free DTen meeting collaboration system on June 17, 2015, at the InfoComm15 Conference held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
- Billed as the only all-in-one meeting collaboration solution on the market, the DTen makes BYOD conferencing as easy as plugging a dongle into the USB port on your PC or Mac. One click lets you wirelessly and instantly share your device’s screen on the 70 inch interactive display, with no software required to be installed on your device to operate.
- Says co-founder Wei Liu, “We’ve created the most powerful meeting collaboration solution available that’s completely wireless and compatible with any electronic device with a USB port. Our goal is to take the boring meeting and turn it on its head.”
- Full functionality will be on display at the infoComm15 Conference, but a sneak peak includes:
- - All-in-one system that lets you simply plug and play a full-featured meeting collaboration system with one click
- - Finger or pen whiteboard writing with virtually zero latency
- - Ten touch point recognition with precision and speed
- - Two-way control between the display screen and your electronic device
- - Modular design makes upgrading as easy as plug-and-play
- The DTen 70 will be on display in Booth 2370 at the InfoComm15 Conference in the Exhibits portion of the presentation.