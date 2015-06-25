The What: The DisplayTen DTen is a 70-inch, all-in-one presentation and collaboration system.

The What Else: The DTen’s all-in-one configuration makes it usable without a separate computer or device, requiring just one power cable. It features a built-in Android 2.2 operating system with wireless web connectivity, with the ability to play and pause a variety of content including HD videos, and annotate with ease. The DTen comes with a wireless dongle that simplifies connectivity with the screen: users simply plug in the dongle to a Mac or PC and connect to the display within seconds. The DTen is also BYOD ready, and is compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices. The system can also be equipped for videoconferencing, and features easy, smooth, touchscreen writing and erasing.