Discover Video DEVOS 4.1

The What: Discover Video's DEVOS 4.1 is a major upgrade of the popular DEVOS Enterprise Video Platform. DEVOS 4.1 includes significant new features including Roku support for digital signage, universal transcoding of video files, extensive usage and real-time performance reports, and the addition of categories for organizing video content. These enhancements expand the DEVOS applications, making it ideal for businesses, schools, and government agencies for streaming and managing video content. The latest release also includes Podcasting and advanced content search.The What Else: DEVOS 4.1 Key Features include: Automatic transcoding of various video file types; Creation of Categories for grouping video files and easy search; Comprehensive reports on live viewing, user platforms, VOD content/storage; Digital Signage streaming to Roku boxes and Roku “stick”, in addition to Samsung; Real-time performance information on the DEVOS system; Audio emergency messages via Priority Alert; New attractive player with enhanced Closed Captioning support; Automatic video podcasting.