JVC Confirms Safety of Employees

Wayne, NJ--JVC Professional and JVC Kenwood have confirmed the safety of company employees and their immediate families following the recent Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. The company has offered its deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones during the tragedy.

Some of the company's offices in Japan suffered minor damage, but they were repaired quickly and have been back in operation since March 14. There was also damage to some sales and service offices in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, as well as warehouses operated for JVC Kenwood Group by third parties, which are currently being repaired.

JVC Kenwood Group established a response headquarters soon after the earthquake, and is continuing to confirm the safety of employee relatives whom they have been unable to contact. The company also donated 300 pieces of communication equipment - 200 land mobile radios and 100 license-free transceivers - that allow people to send and receive messages without relying on public infrastructure.

While the main production resources supplying JVC Professional seem essentially unaffected, there are still significant concerns. In Japan, the company is coping with projected rolling power blackouts, and transport vehicles are being used for emergency support in areas damaged by the tsunami. In addition, JVC is studying the situation of its numerous component suppliers.

In the near term, JVC Professional expects to fulfill product demands at previously expected levels, with repair parts and technical support remaining consistent as well. Plus, many JVC Professional products use widely available, non-proprietary consumables, such as recording media and projector lamps. If there is an unexpected disruption in JVC supply distribution, most product owners will have alternative consumable supply options.