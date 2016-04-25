Digital Signage Helps ISA 2016 Attendance Top 20,000

ISA International Sign Expo 2016 reported attendance topping 20,044—making it the largest ISA Sign Expo in a decade and the largest ever in Orlando. The 200,000-square foot trade show floor sold out in February with nearly 600 exhibitors. And show management credited the digital signage pavilions with a lot of the event's growth.



“The energy on the tradeshow floor was palpable,” said Lori Anderson, ISA president and CEO. “Exhibitors reported that sales were outstanding. Both of those are an indication of the positive outlook that attendees hold for the sign and graphics industry.”

ISA Sign Expo alternates between Orlando and Las Vegas. ISA Sign Expo 2016 ranks as the second largest event in ISA history.

ISA Sign Expo annually brings together the breadth of the sign and graphics industry, ranging from neon and LEDs to print and soft signage. Throughout the event, attendees learned more about the products, innovations and ideas to help them expand and grow their businesses.

Highlights from 2016 include two popular Game Changers events, in which attendees learned about the coming workforce changes, a well-attended Dynamic Digital Day, in which sign and graphics professionals learned more about the opportunities in dynamic digital signage, and the second group of ISA Elite, which brings up-and-coming sign and graphics professionals to network and learn more about the industry.