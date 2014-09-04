Digital Signage Federation Networking Event Toronto

- The Digital Signage Federation, the independent trade organization serving the digital signage industry announced that its Toronto Regional Council will host a “Meet & Greet” Networking Event in Toronto Tuesday, September 16th. The event will run from 6:30-9:00pm at Shoeless Joe’s Sports Grill.
- This event, sponsored by NEC and the TELUS, will provide an opportunity for informal networking ahead of the full day DSrupted 2014 event on Wednesday at the Telus Conference Centre.
- Attendees will have the opportunity to network with DSF Regional Council members who will share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity, discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation, and share plans for future Regional Council activities.
- This is a great opportunity to learn the creative ways that organizations can make money by being involved in this industry.
- The event runs from 6:30pm to 9:00pm, is free to DSF members, $15 for non-members, and will include drinks and light appetizers.
- Registration is available online on the DSF website at: http://digitalsignagefederation.com/event-1737305
- NOTE: Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this event as well as Atlanta, 9/24, Chicago, 10/8 and New York, 10/21. To learn more contact Lauren Taggart at
- ltaggart@digitalsignagefederation.org