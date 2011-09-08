Contemporary Research Scaler Modulator for Digital Signage

Following months of testing, Contemporary Research is shipping the third member of its popular QMOD family, the QMOD-HDSC HDTV Scaler Modulator.

Scott Hetzler, president of CR, says that the QMOD-HDSC is the first HD modulator specifically designed for digital signage integration. The onboard in-stream scaler ingests signage at PC resolution, converting the output to 1080i/720p video. In addition, the scaler features up and down-scaling, zoom, shrink, and positioning – all critical to display signage correctly on TVs.