Digital Signage Expo 2018 to Present “Location Data – Making DOOH Smarter”

Digital Signage Expo announced that its Digital Signage DOOH Operators Seminar Program at DSE 2018, designed specifically for Digital Out-of-Home Network Operators, will feature an hour-long session titled, “Location Data – Making DOOH Smarter.”



On Wednesday, March 28 at 9 a.m., Barry Frey, President and CEO of the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA), will present a session that will speak to why mobile and location data are changing how and where brands place advertising dollars with the ability to follow the consumer, and how location data and digital out-of-home deliver target audiences most effectively.

“Mobile and location data are changing how and where brands place advertising and advertising dollars,” said Frey. “With the ability to follow the consumer, create cohorts, and in many cases knowing where she will go next, location has been a game changer, especially when combined with Digital Out of Home. Learn from experts how location data and digital out of home deliver a one-two punch!”

Registration for the DSE Wednesday, March 28 session, “Location Data – Making DOH Smarter,” or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online.