Community R-Series Installed at London 2012 Olympics

Community completed around 230 systems installed at multiple venues for the London 2012 Olympics, including the Handball Arena, Basketball Arena, Water Polo Centre, Aquatic Centre, Outdoor Water Sports Centre and the Main Olympic Stadium.
- Designed for high intelligibility speech and music coverage of large audience areas, the 22 models in the R-Series range provide a comprehensive choice of throw distances and coverage patterns and are used outdoors, from theme parks like Disneyland to the flood warning system of the city of Venice, and indoors at large convention centers and airports.
- The five models deployed at the London 2012 Olympic venues were the R2, R1, R.5, R.5COAX and R.25, configured with a variety of dispersion patterns to provide the coverage each location required.
- The long-throw R2 is a powerful three-way system, comprising dual 12-inch LF drivers, 2-inch M200 midrange drivers and a high compression 1-inch HF. The medium/long throw R1 is a two-way system, comprising a 12-inch driver and high compression 1-inch HF. The R.5, R.5COAX and R.25 are compact systems, the R.5 and R.5COAX being two-way 12-inch units and the R.25 a two-way 8-inch system.