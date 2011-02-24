Harris Partners With DDN for 7-Eleven TV

- New York, NY--Harris Corporation and Digital Display Networks have partnered to bring 7-Eleven TV to full nationwide deployment.
- Under a 10-year agreement valued at $75 million, Harris is providing its digital out-of-home (DOOH) hardware and software to Digital Display Networks, which is providing turnkey services, as well as managing content production and advertising sales for 7-Eleven TV.
- Launched in 2010, 7-Eleven TV provides 24/7 programming in 7-Eleven convenience stores, featuring national and local entertainment, and news and weather, as well as advertising highlighting 7-Eleven proprietary brands, in-store and out-of-store brands, and special 7-Eleven promotions. 7-Eleven TV already is operating in 500 stores throughout the country. When fully deployed, will be carried in 6,200 stores and reach approximately 200 million shoppers monthly, according to the company.
- To maximize viewing, each store features two strategically placed LCD high-definition TV monitors and directional audio to attract consumers, and display promotions and products that shoppers can take advantage of in-store.
- "Our aim is to offer 7-Eleven customers up-to-the-minute shopping choices at the point where they are making purchasing decisions," said David Veckerelli, co-CEO of Digital Display Networks. "The Harris DOOH software makes this possible by enabling content programming to be highly targeted, right down to the zip code and profile of a specific 7-Eleven store, while providing sales metrics to endemic advertisers."
- "7-Eleven TV is an incredibly powerful new medium for both 7-Eleven and its advertisers," said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. "Our integrated digital signage network solution with its rich DOOH software combined with our 24/7 managed network services—which are proven daily in the world's most demanding production environments and live broadcast and live event venues—are driving 7-Eleven TV today, and are architected to expand with the network and support new applications, such as mobile and social media."
- Harris is building 7-Eleven TV around its InfoCaster DOOH software, which provides content creation, network management and media player monitoring with flexible proof-of-play reporting. Harris is supporting 7-Eleven TV with its Managed Services offering for 24/7 monitoring, data hosting and support via dedicated network operations centers in Dallas, TX, and Melbourne, FL.